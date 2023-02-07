Sam Hall

Logan Sargeant has revealed his new-for-2023 helmet design ahead of his rookie F1 campaign.

The American driver will make the site up to F1 this season after finishing fourth in feeder series F2 last term.

But amongst all the changes, one thing remains unchanged - his helmet design.

There are plenty of drivers that make significant changes to their look from year to year or, sometimes, race to race. But Sargeant has so far eluded this habit.

Throughout his junior career, the 22-year-old has proudly displayed the flag of the United States of America on the side of his helmet, with the only variation being the base colour used.

Williams tribute

As has been the case before, this colour represents the team that he is racing for in a given year.

In honour of Williams, the team's traditional deep blue features in 2023.

