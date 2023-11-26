Verstappen missed key staff member as 'scared' F1 driver supported – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Sunday 26 November 2023 00:27

Max Verstappen was without his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, during his practice session on Friday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Vasseur provides support to 'scared' Sainz after Abu Dhabi crash

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said that Carlos Sainz's session was a bit 'complicated', after the Spaniard experienced a heavy shunt into the barriers during FP2 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso hoping for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 'miracle' in F1 finale

Fernando Alonso has admitted that Aston Martin will need a 'minor miracle' at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix if they are to beat McLaren in the constructors' championship this season.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA take action for F1 qualifying after Verstappen incident

Max Verstappen's pit-lane antics during Friday's practice session at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have been prohibited for Saturday qualifying.

➡️ READ MORE

Aguero STUNS F1 paddock with customised Man City outfit

Sergio Aguero has made a special appearance in the Formula 1 paddock for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix including a special set of Manchester City themed overalls.

➡️ READ MORE