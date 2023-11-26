Verstappen missed key staff member as 'scared' F1 driver supported – GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen missed key staff member as 'scared' F1 driver supported – GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen was without his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, during his practice session on Friday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Vasseur provides support to 'scared' Sainz after Abu Dhabi crash
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said that Carlos Sainz's session was a bit 'complicated', after the Spaniard experienced a heavy shunt into the barriers during FP2 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Alonso hoping for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 'miracle' in F1 finale
Fernando Alonso has admitted that Aston Martin will need a 'minor miracle' at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix if they are to beat McLaren in the constructors' championship this season.
FIA take action for F1 qualifying after Verstappen incident
Max Verstappen's pit-lane antics during Friday's practice session at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have been prohibited for Saturday qualifying.
Aguero STUNS F1 paddock with customised Man City outfit
Sergio Aguero has made a special appearance in the Formula 1 paddock for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix including a special set of Manchester City themed overalls.
