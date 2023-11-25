Edward Hardy

Fernando Alonso has admitted that Aston Martin will need a 'minor miracle' at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix if they are to beat McLaren in the constructors' championship this season.

Red Bull might have wrapped up the 2023 championship but there are still a number of tense battles heading into the final race of the season.

In the drivers’ standings, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are tied on 200 points, with the Ferrari driver ranked ahead of his Spanish compatriot due to his victory in Singapore.

Over in the constructors’ race, Aston Martin are looking to get back ahead of McLaren, with a handful of points splitting the two teams, meaning it’s all to play for in Abu Dhabi.

Aston Martin started the season strongly, with Alonso earning six podiums in the first eight races of the year. While the Spaniard has been in the points in all but three of the races this season, McLaren’s resurgence has put pressure on Aston Martin.

And the F1 veteran is all too aware of the challenge facing Aston Martin if they are to finish above McLaren in the constructors' championship.

Alonso: Aston Martin need a miracle

“Over the last two races, we've taken more points than McLaren,” Alonso told Canal+. "We still need a minor miracle to beat them.

“We're separated by 11 points, but we're going to try. Our main motivation is the constructors' championship.”

Alonso’s determination to help Aston Martin beat McLaren in the title race comes amid reports his contract at the team could be extended.

The Spaniard is currently signed to the team until the end of 2024, meaning he’ll be on the grid past his 43rd birthday.

"If I feel slow one day I think it will be noticeable and I will be not happy with my performance and I will be the first one to raise my hand and say this is time,” Alonso told the media on Thursday.

"But I don't think that time will arrive, honestly, in terms of feeling slow, because I have extreme self-confidence in my performance.

"But it could be that with the calendar and with the demanding schedule I will feel it is time because there are other things in life.

"It has been a very demanding season only with 22 races, with two cancellations.

"Next year, with 24, the proper calendar, we have to see how it feels.”

