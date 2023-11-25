Aguero STUNS F1 paddock with customised Man City outfit

Shay Rogers

Saturday 25 November 2023 13:27

Sergio Aguero has made a special appearance in the Formula 1 paddock for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix including a special set of Manchester City themed overalls.

The famous football star and Argentinian legend famously helped Man City to five Premier League titles, including the unforgettable end to the 2011-12 season in which he scored a late winner to snatch the title away from rivals Manchester United.

After being forced to retire prematurely at the age of 33 in 2021 due to a heart condition, Aguero has been able to spend time with his family away from competitive sport.

But he has returned to witness some action this weekend – donning racing overalls in the style of Man City’s 2023-24 football kit, with the throwback ‘Kun Aguero, 10’ on the back - with his former team taking on Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

Aguero has a clear favourite

The paddock sees plenty of celebrities at the end of the F1 season, but few bring as much excitement as Aguero has with his Man City tribute.

He is also an admirer of Lewis Hamilton – having revealed that he is a fan of the Brit at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this season.

Sergio Aguero is a fan of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marks a significant race for Hamilton and his Mercedes team as they fight for second place in the constructors’ championship – so Aguero could be treated to one of the most exciting races of the season.

READ MORE: Who is Angela Cullen? Confidante and rock for F1 icon Lewis Hamilton