Norris backed to rival Verstappen and Hamilton as F1 champion

Shay Rogers

Monday 27 November 2023 11:27

Damon Hill has insisted that Lando Norris is among the top tier of drivers on the F1 grid after a superb 2023 season with McLaren.

After struggling in the early part of the season with a dogged car, upgrades helped to provide a spark that McLaren so desperately needed to show Norris that they can contend for wins and titles with him.

McLaren struggled early on in the season before a raft of upgrades dramatically improved their pace

The outlook was bleak originally, as the Woking based outfit languished at the back of the F1 pack before the Austrian Grand Prix turned their season in a far more positive direction.

It may have been the sort of improvement that helped to convince their ‘top tier’ driver to stay long-term, with Norris having grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of opportunities to win in orange.

Hill: He’s in the top tier

“I think he’s in the top tier,” he said on Sky Sports F1. “The very top tier is Lewis, Max and then there’s a very close collection of drivers who are very, very good.

“He is one that you’d look at say ok, in a right opportunity and a right situation, he’s a championship winner without any question. Grand prix winner, yeah, I know he hasn’t done one yet but he’s going to isn’t he? They just need to give him a bit more speed on that McLaren.”

Lando Norris has been a model of consistency in 2023

The Brit could finish fourth in the drivers’ championship with a good race in the Abu Dhabi finale but he needs to gain six points over the Spanish duo of Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso to achieve the feat.

There are just 98 days before lights out for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix, where McLaren will be hoping that they can produce a faster car and challenge for their first title since 2012.

