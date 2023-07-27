McLaren boss reveals what team MUST do to stop Norris leaving

Joe Ellis

Zak Brown believes that McLaren can keep Lando Norris at the team despite rumours linking him with a move away.

The 23-year-old has been a sensation in recent races following two back-to-back podiums behind Max Verstappen at Silverstone and the Hungaroring.

He still has a lengthy contract with the Woking team so anyone wanting to sign him would have to pay an enormous sum for the privilege.

But Brown, the CEO of McLaren, thinks as long as they provide a good car every year, Norris will stay put and make things work in papaya.

Brown: He loves the team

Zak Brown and Lando Norris have been working together at McLaren since 2017

"I think the way you keep him is you give him a good race car," Brown said to Sky Sports.

"And as long as we can give him a good race car, he loves the environment, he loves the team, he's been on this journey.

"Obviously we were all a bit frustrated at the start of the year, but now two seconds on the trot, he's qualified fifth, second and third. So I think as long as we keep doing that, then he'll stick around."

