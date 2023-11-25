Magnussen's daughter steals qualifying show in heartwarming moment
Magnussen's daughter steals qualifying show in heartwarming moment
Kevin Magnussen had a little helper in the Haas garage as he prepared to start his qualifying session in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
The Danish driver was joined by his daughter Laura, who aided him as he put on his helmet and gloves.
Unfortunately for Magnussen, he struggled to put in a strong time, getting knocked out in P17.
While Magnussen has struggled for on-track success in 2023, he had a reason to celebrate away from the grid, welcoming the birth of his second daughter this year.
Taking to social media, the Haas driver announced in July: "Laura is now a big sister. Welcome to the world Agnes. We love you so much. You’re [his wife, Louise Gjørup] a superstar.”
Haas still fighting for relevance
Heading into the season finale, Haas is currently down in P10 of the Constructors’ Standings, with just 16 points separating the bottom four teams.
In the Drivers’ Standings, Magnussen is currently in P19, with just 3 points, while his teammate Nico Hulkenberg is in P16 with 9 points.
With Hulkenberg lining up in P8, Haas will be hoping he can secure at least five points to take the team into P9 of the Constructors’, pushing Alfa Romeo to the bottom of the standings.
Helping Dad get ready for quali ❤️#AbuDhabiGP @KevinMagnussen pic.twitter.com/C6VIy8vvOJ— Formula 1 (@F1) November 25, 2023
