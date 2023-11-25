Edward Hardy

Saturday 25 November 2023 23:12

Kevin Magnussen had a little helper in the Haas garage as he prepared to start his qualifying session in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Danish driver was joined by his daughter Laura, who aided him as he put on his helmet and gloves.

Unfortunately for Magnussen, he struggled to put in a strong time, getting knocked out in P17.

While Magnussen has struggled for on-track success in 2023, he had a reason to celebrate away from the grid, welcoming the birth of his second daughter this year.

Taking to social media, the Haas driver announced in July: "Laura is now a big sister. Welcome to the world Agnes. We love you so much. You’re [his wife, Louise Gjørup] a superstar.”

Kevin Magnussen will have to battle through the grid on Sunday.

Haas have endured a season to forget.

Haas will hope Nico Hulkenberg can bag extra points for the team.

Haas still fighting for relevance

Heading into the season finale, Haas is currently down in P10 of the Constructors’ Standings, with just 16 points separating the bottom four teams.

In the Drivers’ Standings, Magnussen is currently in P19, with just 3 points, while his teammate Nico Hulkenberg is in P16 with 9 points.

With Hulkenberg lining up in P8, Haas will be hoping he can secure at least five points to take the team into P9 of the Constructors’, pushing Alfa Romeo to the bottom of the standings.

