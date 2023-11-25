F1 Practice Today: Abu Dhabi GP 2023 updated start times, schedule and TV
As the 2023 Formula 1 season concludes, Saturday brings the crucial qualifying session ahead of Sunday's race. But before that, there's a final practice session, following an eventful FP2 on Friday.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull aim to end the year on a high after Verstappen's recent victory in Vegas last time out.
While individual titles won't be determined in this race, the constructors' championship is a tight battle, with Mercedes holding a mere four-point lead over Ferrari.
Fortunately for European viewers, start times are more accommodating this weekend, unlike Las Vegas where they had to rise early to catch the action.
Here is all you need to know heading into the final practice session of the season...
Abu Dhabi GP FP3 - Saturday, November 25, 2023
It's a favourable time slot for the final free practice session, starting at 2:30 pm local time and 10:30 am in the UK.
Here is the crucial start time wherever you are:
Local time: 2:30pm Saturday
UK time (BST):10:30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET):11:30am Saturday
United States (Eastern Time):5:30am Saturday
United States (Central Time):4:30am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time):2:30am Saturday
South Africa: 12:30pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):9:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Abu Dhabi GP live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Abu Dhabi, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
