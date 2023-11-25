F1 Practice Today: Abu Dhabi GP 2023 updated start times, schedule and TV

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 25 November 2023 05:27

As the 2023 Formula 1 season concludes, Saturday brings the crucial qualifying session ahead of Sunday's race. But before that, there's a final practice session, following an eventful FP2 on Friday.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull aim to end the year on a high after Verstappen's recent victory in Vegas last time out.

While individual titles won't be determined in this race, the constructors' championship is a tight battle, with Mercedes holding a mere four-point lead over Ferrari.

Fortunately for European viewers, start times are more accommodating this weekend, unlike Las Vegas where they had to rise early to catch the action.

READ MORE: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - shock rain showers possible at Yas Marina

Here is all you need to know heading into the final practice session of the season...

Abu Dhabi GP FP3 - Saturday, November 25, 2023

It's a favourable time slot for the final free practice session, starting at 2:30 pm local time and 10:30 am in the UK.

Here is the crucial start time wherever you are:

Local time: 2:30pm Saturday

UK time (BST):10:30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET):11:30am Saturday

United States (Eastern Time):5:30am Saturday

United States (Central Time):4:30am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time):2:30am Saturday

South Africa: 12:30pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):9:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Abu Dhabi GP live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Abu Dhabi, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?