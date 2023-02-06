FIA under renewed driver pressure as Horner confesses over Red Bull changes - GPFans F1 Recap

Ewan Gale

Monday 6 February 2023 22:30

Alex Albon has conceded the level of concern shared by all F1 drivers with regard to the FIA's clampdown on the making of political statements. Read more here...

Horner in Red Bull confession after New York launch

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has conceded the RB19 that was seen during the team's season launch will look different when F1 arrives at Bahrain for the start of the new campaign. Read more here...

Verstappen picks out grid's top drivers and declares main threat

Max Verstappen will be the man to beat on the grid once again this season as the Dutchman aims to become just the fifth man to win three titles in a row. Read more here...

Vasseur reveals Audi concession that sealed Ferrari switch

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed how Audi gave its blessing for his winter switch to Maranello. Read more here...

Williams launch Gulf partnership with the FW45