FIRST LOOK: Williams launch Gulf partnership with the FW45

Sam Hall

Monday 6 February 2023 13:02 - Updated: 14:15

Williams has revealed a new partnership with iconic brand Gulf while unveiling the team's 2023 livery.

Williams became the third team to show its new look and like Haas and Red Bull, elected not to display the FW45 itself. Instead, the paint was applied to a show car.

While the livery itself looks extremely similar to the team's 2022 design, the noticeable additions were the Gulf Oil International logos, with the two parties announcing a new long-term partnership.

The partnership is not exclusive to the F1 team, however, with this also stretching across the outfit's academy and esports efforts.

In joining Williams, Gulf has parted ways with McLaren, bringing to an end a two-and-a-half-year relationship.

“Gulf has a proud history in motorsport with some of the most iconic and respected teams, and Williams Racing is no exception," said Gulf CEO Mike Jones.

"Together we share decades of motorsport experience to bring motorsport, Formula 1 and Williams Racing fans closer to the sport they love through our partnership.

"We are also excited to expand our foothold in motorsport through the Williams Racing Driver Academy and Williams Esports.

"Together we share a vision of a bright modern future for motorsport on and off the track; made possible through our common culture of partnership and innovation.

"This makes Williams Racing the perfect partner for Gulf, and we’re excited to start this next chapter of our iconic motorsport story.”

FW45 first look

