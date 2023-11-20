Verstappen slammed over controversial comments as Hamilton sale makes MILLIONS - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen has found himself in hot water with his own father after being openly critical about the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Hamilton's Mercedes breaks staggering F1 record in Las Vegas
Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes car has broken previous records to become the most expensive modern Formula 1 car ever sold.
Wolff aims fresh dig at Masi in cutting remark ahead of Abu Dhabi GP
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has aimed a sly dig at Michael Masi by saying Formula 1 now has a 'proper race director' ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast
Formula 1 reaches its conclusion this weekend as the 20 drivers take to the track one last time in 2023 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Top F1 team boss suggests Las Vegas Grand Prix 'fix'
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has said that a 'bump' in the track at the Las Vegas Grand Prix led to Lando Norris' race-ending crash.
