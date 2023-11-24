The F1 drinking game: Celebrate the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale in style

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 24 November 2023 20:57

It's lights out and away we go – one final time – at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Well, we've made it. 21 races have been and gone and now we arrive at number 22 at the Yas Marina Circuit to bid farewell to the season that has been dominated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

With Mercedes and Ferrari's battle for P2 in the constructors' championship leading the charge for the weekend's excitement, here at GPFans, we have been busy concocting something special for you to get involved with as the curtain comes down on another year of F1.

So, ensure your fridge is stocked full of your favourite beverage, bookmark this page to refer back to during the race and join in with a drinking game to celebrate or commiserate one last time this season.

The F1 drinking game

I'm sure Christian and Toto would play along too if they weren't working

Unless stated otherwise, take a sip of your drink every time you hear or see any of the below.

The pundits

Martin Brundle gets someone's name wrong on his grid-walk, general toe-curling awkward moment.

Crofty says 'Two seconds, Ted'.

Ted talks about anything that isn't F1 related.

Team radio

Lewis complains about tyres.

Max complains in general.

Yuki swears.

Every time Ferrari move up a letter of the alphabet for their race strategy.

Drivers snitching on their rivals for exceeding track limits.

In-race action

Yellow Flag – sector number = number of times you drink.

Virtual Safety Car – drink for three seconds.

Safety Car – drink for every lap led by the SC.

Red Flag – finish your drink.

Optional extras

For those wanting a bit more of a challenge, pick a driver for the race and unless stated otherwise, take a sip of your drink every time you hear or see any of the following.

Your driver overtakes someone.

Your driver gets overtaken.

Your driver pits.

Your driver gets a penalty – half your drink.

Your driver retires – finish your drink.

And that's all there is to it. Please do drink responsibly, but have fun as we wave goodbye to F1 for the next three months!

