Verstappen gets PENALTY as F1 pundit insists punishment should've been more severe

Anna Malyon

Sunday 19 November 2023 07:40 - Updated: 07:41

Max Verstappen has been handed a five-second time penalty during the Las Vegas Grand Prix for forcing Charles Leclerc off the track and taking the lead on the first lap.

Both Verstappen and Leclerc appeared to have good starts, but in the first corner, Verstappen pushed the Ferrari driver off to take the lead.

Leclerc lodged complaints, arguing that Verstappen should give the space back. However, five second penalty was imposed instead, as the Dutchman had already built a two-second gap ahead of the Ferrari.

More to Follow