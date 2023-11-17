F1 champion kicks off Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend with shock paddock wedding

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 17 November 2023 03:57 - Updated: 04:12

The Las Vegas Grand Prix celebrations got underway in some style on Thursday night as the 1997 Formula 1 world champion, Jacques Villeneuve, got married in the paddock prior the weekend of racing.

There is no doubt that regardless of the on-track action, the weekend is set to produce one of the most memorable grands prix the sport has ever seen.

Even if you subscribe to Max Verstpapen's more critical view regarding F1's time in Vegas, there is no denying the hype and build-up around the sport is on a whole new level.

READ MORE: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Schedule, start times and TV channels for practice, qualifying and race

So what better way to capitalise on this excitement than to have a former world champion get married at the race itself.

Well that is exactly what happened in the early hours of Friday, for those in the UK, as Villeneuve tied the knot with his now wife, Giulia.

F1 has arrived in Vegas for the first time in more than four decades

Jacques Villeneuve, 1997 F1 world champion, had extra cause for celebration this weekend

F1 champion gets married in Vegas

Ahead of the weekend, it was revealed that lovers could 'Race to the Altar' with an exclusive wedding package that enabled fans to get married in the F1 paddock.

But it turns out that spectators were not the only ones keen to take advantage of this, as Chris Medland took to social media to share pictures of Villeneuve officially getting hitched in Vegas.

Just Jacques Villeneuve getting married in the paddock. Standard start to a Thursday at an F1 track #F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/94JZG0Gcrl — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) November 17, 2023

It was also revealed that the happy couple laid on 'cake and bubbles' for those who came to watch the ceremony.

If the build-up to the Las Vegas Grand Prix has taught us anything, it is perhaps to expect the unexpected.

And even though a car is yet to hit the Strip, fans have certainly been given a timely reminder of that very concept.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion addresses Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit FEARS