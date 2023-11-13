Las Vegas Grand Prix to feature surprise new activity for F1 fans

close global

Formula 1 has added a whole new dimension to a grand prix weekend after building a wedding chapel in the F1 paddock where fans will be able to get married right near the track in Las Vegas.

Lovers can "Race to the Altar" with an exclusive wedding package that promises to be a celebration as fast-paced as the sport itself.

Couples will be able to partake in an unforgettable wedding experience complete with themed decor inspired by the world of Formula 1.

To set the stage for their nuptials, the chapel will be adorned with racing-inspired decor while the couple will receive a "racing car-inspired" bouquet of roses.

It's an opportunity for racing fans and romantics alike to blend their passions in a truly unique setting.

The race weekend is sure to be a spectacle like no other, with fans lucky enough to get tickets to the grand prix set for an incredible experience.

With less than a week to go before the penultimate event of the 2024 calendar gets underway, the excitement is palpable.

