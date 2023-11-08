Leclerc hilariously trolled by huge global company after Brazil misery

Shay Rogers

Wednesday 8 November 2023 17:57 - Updated: 18:01

Ryanair have trolled Charles Leclerc after he claimed that he was 'in need of a trip to Lourdes' after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver was forced to retire before the race had started at Interlagos after suffering a hydraulic failure which put him in the barriers.

It was a crucial weekend for Ferrari in the race for second place in the constructors' championship but they failed to take advantage of a glaring mishap from rivals Mercedes.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the race, Leclerc spoke about the nature of his unlucky accident, as well as his holiday plans heading forward.

Charles Leclerc suffered his fourth retirement of the season in Brazil

Just one Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz, lined up from the off at Interlagos

Ryanair's brutal dig

"I might need a trip to Lourdes," Leclerc said.

Ryanair then mocked up a fake plane ticket to take a dig at his retirement and the corner he crashed at, joking that his boarding sequence was seven.

Instead of a last-minute getaway, Leclerc will be flying home to prepare for the Las Vegas Grand Prix - the penultimate race in the Formula 1 season.

Leclerc has made his feelings clear about his fortunes this year and will be keen to bring a belated end to a poor season by his own lofty standards.

