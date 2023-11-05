Alonso admits Aston Martin 'NEED' strong Brazilian Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso has admitted that Aston Martin need a strong result at the Brazilian Grand Prix after a string of poor performances.
A turbulent few months for the Silverstone-based team saw them fall away after being extremely competitive at the start of the season.
However, Lance Stroll and Alonso locked out the second row for Sunday's race at Interlagos - marking the first time they have ever achieved such a feat.
While Aston Martin were undoubtedly helped by a red flag putting an early stop to the storm-hit session, Alonso is nevertheless relieved after starting the last two grands prix from the pit-lane.
Alonso: We know what we are doing
“We need it," Alonso told Sky Sports F1. "The last two grands prix we were starting from the pit lane, all these kind of things.
"We need a nice result here in Brazil for both cars to give up some hope in the team and just prove that we understood a few things and we are back competitive.
"This proves that we know what we are doing and I’m happy with that.”
Second row locked for us. P3&P4. Good job team💪. We keep learning and improving.— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) November 3, 2023
Tomorrow = sprint day. @AstonMartinF1 pic.twitter.com/uaalt99ed1
On Sunday, the double world champion will be aiming to secure an eighth podium of the season and his first since the Dutch Grand Prix in August.
His team-mate, Stroll, will be similarly hoping that he can achieve his best result of the season, which at present was P4 in Melbourne.
