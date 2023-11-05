Alonso admits Aston Martin 'NEED' strong Brazilian Grand Prix

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 5 November 2023 15:27

Fernando Alonso has admitted that Aston Martin need a strong result at the Brazilian Grand Prix after a string of poor performances.

A turbulent few months for the Silverstone-based team saw them fall away after being extremely competitive at the start of the season.

However, Lance Stroll and Alonso locked out the second row for Sunday's race at Interlagos - marking the first time they have ever achieved such a feat.

While Aston Martin were undoubtedly helped by a red flag putting an early stop to the storm-hit session, Alonso is nevertheless relieved after starting the last two grands prix from the pit-lane.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll locked out the second row for the first time in Aston Martin's history

Fernando Alonso believes the team's strong qualifying result at the Brazilian Grand Prix gives them a platform to build on this weekend

Alonso: We know what we are doing

“We need it," Alonso told Sky Sports F1. "The last two grands prix we were starting from the pit lane, all these kind of things.

"We need a nice result here in Brazil for both cars to give up some hope in the team and just prove that we understood a few things and we are back competitive.

"This proves that we know what we are doing and I’m happy with that.”

Second row locked for us. P3&P4. Good job team💪. We keep learning and improving.



Tomorrow = sprint day. @AstonMartinF1 pic.twitter.com/uaalt99ed1 — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) November 3, 2023

On Sunday, the double world champion will be aiming to secure an eighth podium of the season and his first since the Dutch Grand Prix in August.

His team-mate, Stroll, will be similarly hoping that he can achieve his best result of the season, which at present was P4 in Melbourne.

READ MORE: F1 teams discussing possible rule change after Hamilton disqualification