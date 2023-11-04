F1 Sprint Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
Following Friday's qualifying session to determine the starting grid for Sunday's main race, the process will be repeated on Saturday for the self-contained sprint day.
The 10 teams will take to the track for the Sprint Shootout, which will set the grid for Saturday evening's sprint race around the Autódromo Jose Carlos Pace.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to narrow the gap with Red Bull's Sergio Perez in the drivers' standings even further. As it stands, the Mexican driver holds a 20-point advantage over the seven-time world champion.
Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Sprint schedule at Interlagos.
Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout - Saturday, November 4, 2023
We get underway late on Saturday morning local time in Sao Paulo for the Sprint Shootout ahead of 100km of racing in the sprint itself.
Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 11am Saturday
UK time (BST): 2pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 3pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday
South Africa: 4pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 1am Sunday
Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race - Saturday, November 4, 2023
Local time: 3:30pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 6:30pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 7:30pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 2:30pm Saturday
United States (Central Time): 1:30pm Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 11:30am Saturday
South Africa: 8:30pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 5:30am Sunday
How to watch F1 sprint race and shoot-out live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Brazil, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
