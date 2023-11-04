F1 Sprint Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 4 November 2023 07:57

Following Friday's qualifying session to determine the starting grid for Sunday's main race, the process will be repeated on Saturday for the self-contained sprint day.

The 10 teams will take to the track for the Sprint Shootout, which will set the grid for Saturday evening's sprint race around the Autódromo Jose Carlos Pace.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to narrow the gap with Red Bull's Sergio Perez in the drivers' standings even further. As it stands, the Mexican driver holds a 20-point advantage over the seven-time world champion.

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Sprint schedule at Interlagos.

Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout - Saturday, November 4, 2023

We get underway late on Saturday morning local time in Sao Paulo for the Sprint Shootout ahead of 100km of racing in the sprint itself.

Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 11am Saturday

UK time (BST): 2pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 3pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 1am Sunday

Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race - Saturday, November 4, 2023

Local time: 3:30pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 6:30pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 7:30pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 2:30pm Saturday

United States (Central Time): 1:30pm Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 11:30am Saturday

South Africa: 8:30pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 5:30am Sunday

How to watch F1 sprint race and shoot-out live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Brazil, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

