close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
Tsunoda F1 PENALTY confirmed ahead of Mexican Grand Prix

Tsunoda F1 PENALTY confirmed ahead of Mexican Grand Prix

F1 News

Tsunoda F1 PENALTY confirmed ahead of Mexican Grand Prix

Tsunoda F1 PENALTY confirmed ahead of Mexican Grand Prix

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will start the Mexican Grand Prix from the rear of the grid following the installation of a new power unit.

The FIA confirmed their ruling on Friday, indicating that Tsunoda has adopted a fresh version of all six power unit components.

These changes included a fifth internal combustion engine, turbocharger, motor generator unit-heat and motor generator unit-kinetic. Teams are only allowed four changes to their power unit per season.

Yuki Tsunoda will start the Mexican Grand Prix from the back of the grid
AlphaTauri changed all six of Yuki Tsunoda's power unit components
The FIA only allow four power unit changes per car, per season

Tsunoda sent to the back of the grid

Tsunoda and AlphaTauri also opted for a third energy store and control electronics. Drivers are only allowed only two of each component in a season without incurring a penalty.

Consequently, he is scheduled to take the starting position at the back of the grid for Sunday's race.

AlphaTauri currently occupy last place in the Constructors' Championship on 10 points.

Tsunoda and his team narrowed the gap to Haas to just two points after the Japanese driver achieved the team's best finish of the season in Austin.

READ MORE: Lawson reveals 'frustration' in losing F1 seat amid Ricciardo return

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x