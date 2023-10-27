Tsunoda F1 PENALTY confirmed ahead of Mexican Grand Prix

Cal Gaunt

Friday 27 October 2023 21:27 - Updated: 21:33

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will start the Mexican Grand Prix from the rear of the grid following the installation of a new power unit.

The FIA confirmed their ruling on Friday, indicating that Tsunoda has adopted a fresh version of all six power unit components.

These changes included a fifth internal combustion engine, turbocharger, motor generator unit-heat and motor generator unit-kinetic. Teams are only allowed four changes to their power unit per season.

Tsunoda and AlphaTauri also opted for a third energy store and control electronics. Drivers are only allowed only two of each component in a season without incurring a penalty.

Consequently, he is scheduled to take the starting position at the back of the grid for Sunday's race.

AlphaTauri currently occupy last place in the Constructors' Championship on 10 points.

Tsunoda and his team narrowed the gap to Haas to just two points after the Japanese driver achieved the team's best finish of the season in Austin.

