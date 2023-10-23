Norris TEASES Hamilton as Mercedes reveal HUGE 2024 news and Leclerc is 'disappointed' - GPFans F1 recap

close global

F1 News

Both Lando Norris and his McLaren team have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to tease Lewis Hamilton, after the seven-time world champion's disqualification meant that Norris claimed another second-place finish at the United States Grand Prix.

Mercedes make HUGE 2024 announcement for champion driver

Mercedes have announced that young driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli will be promoted to PREMA racing next season to race in Formula 2.

Leclerc once again left 'disappointed' by Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has said he "doesn't know why" his Ferrari team chose to put him on a one-stop strategy after the Monagasque driver ended up finishing the United States Grand Prix pointless after disqualification.

Kravitz 'baffled' by Horner-Marko Red Bull RIFT reports

Red Bull may be champions yet again but all may not be smooth sailing behind the scenes at Milton Keynes.

Williams reveal wholesome moment Sargeant discovers he's an F1 points scorer

Williams have revealed the moment that Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon realised they had achieved a double-points finish for the team at the United States Grand Prix.

