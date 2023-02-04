Paul Macdonald

Christian Horner has admitted that 'only time will tell' as Red Bull assess the impact of the cost cap that has been imposed on them for the 2023 season.

Red Bull were found to have been in breach of the £114m budget cap for the 2021 season by £1.86m, and were punished by the FIA last November, being handed a £6m fine and a 10% reduction in wind tunnel time.

Red Bull won the title at a canter last season with Max Verstappen utterly dominant, but Horner is also wary of the strength of Mercedes and Ferrari.

The Red Bull boss feels that the gap to their rivals may have closed and that they won't know how good they are until the season commences on March 5.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "I think it's going to be much more competitive this year. I think Ferrari and Mercedes will have, for sure, made progress, and I think we don't actually know the full impact that the [cost cap] handicap will have on us yet.

"The team are doing a phenomenal job in trying to maximise the time that we have in the wind tunnel, they've responded to that challenge admirably, but only time will tell what effect it has on track."

"This time of year is always the important bit… it's the planning and the build-up that dictates how the rest of the year will run, so there's a lot going on. It's always full of nervous anticipation."

