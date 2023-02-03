Ewan Gale

Friday 3 February 2023 13:00 - Updated: 14:29

Red Bull has unveiled its challenger for 2023.

The RB19 will be the car driven by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez as the Milton Keynes-based team aims to hold on to the world championships it won last season.

The launch was held in New York and took place shortly after US car giant Ford announced its return to F1, having sold the Jaguar team to Red Bull in 2004.

Verstappen will continue in the number 1 car having secured his second drivers' title.

Team principal Christian Horner and third driver Daniel Ricciardo were also present at the launch.

