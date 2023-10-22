F1 Race Today: United States Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 22 October 2023 18:00

Formula 1 concludes its time in Austin, Texas on Sunday with the main event itself, following a thrilling sprint weekend format.

Friday's qualifying set the grid for today's action, with Saturday's sprint festivities bearing no impact on the race itself.

Max Verstappen will start the race down in P6 after he saw his pole-worthy lap time deleted for exceeding track limits.

READ MORE: FIA take action after Verstappen track limits mishap

Charles Leclerc will therefore lead the charge at lights out, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton starting in second and third respectively.

Carlos Sainz and George Russell round off the top five, as they start just ahead of Verstappen for the United States Grand Prix.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the main event in the Lone Star State.

F1 United States Grand Prix - October 22, 2023

Local time: 2pm Sunday

UK time (BST): 8pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 9pm Sunday

United States (Eastern Time): 3pm Sunday

United States (Central Time): 2pm Sunday

United States (Pacific Time): 12pm Sunday

South Africa: 9pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 6am Monday

How to watch the United States Grand Prix live on TV

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Austin. Please check local listings.

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

