F1 Race Today: United States Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel
Formula 1 concludes its time in Austin, Texas on Sunday with the main event itself, following a thrilling sprint weekend format.
Friday's qualifying set the grid for today's action, with Saturday's sprint festivities bearing no impact on the race itself.
Max Verstappen will start the race down in P6 after he saw his pole-worthy lap time deleted for exceeding track limits.
READ MORE: FIA take action after Verstappen track limits mishap
Charles Leclerc will therefore lead the charge at lights out, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton starting in second and third respectively.
Carlos Sainz and George Russell round off the top five, as they start just ahead of Verstappen for the United States Grand Prix.
Here is all you need to know ahead of the main event in the Lone Star State.
F1 United States Grand Prix - October 22, 2023
Local time: 2pm Sunday
UK time (BST): 8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 9pm Sunday
United States (Eastern Time): 3pm Sunday
United States (Central Time): 2pm Sunday
United States (Pacific Time): 12pm Sunday
South Africa: 9pm Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 6am Monday
How to watch the United States Grand Prix live on TV
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Austin. Please check local listings.
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
