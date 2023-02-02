F1 FIA saga takes new turn as Mercedes return to the track - GPFans F1 Recap

Ewan Gale

Thursday 2 February 2023 22:30

The FIA has officially opened applications for new teams to enter F1, with the potential of up to two teams being considered. Read more here...

Hamilton and Russell back in action for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have had their first taste of track action this year after completing a Pirelli tyre test. Read more here...

Grosjean: 'Quite funny' how people react after fireball crash

Former Haas driver Romain Grosjean has conceded the perception of his horrifying crash that ended his F1 career is "quite funny". Read more here...

Montoya questions critical Ferrari decision

Juan Pablo Montoya has explained why he would have hired Jean Todt as Mattia Binotto's replacement at the helm of Ferrari over Fred Vasseur. Read more here...

F1-FIA conflict: New Ferrari boss makes prediction for Bahrain