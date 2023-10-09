Horner has conflicting emotions after Verstappen clinches title and Stroll outburst addressed by Aston Martin boss - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Monday 9 October 2023 00:20

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said that despite the clinching of a third drivers’ championship for Max Verstappen he “is sad to see” Sergio Perez struggle.

Stroll F1 tantrum addressed by Aston Martin boss

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has responded after Lance Stroll's stormy episode during Friday's qualifying session for the Qatar Grand Prix.

FIA officially announce MORE Qatar GP changes

The FIA and Pirelli enforced a maximum of 18 laps per tyre set due to safety concerns ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen compared to F1 legend Senna after Perez struggles

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has heaped praise on Max Verstappen at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, where the Dutch sensation picked up his third consecutive Formula 1 World Championship.

