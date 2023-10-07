Stroll involved in altercation as Aston Martin star mocked by champion and Verstappen reveals Red Bull weakness - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Saturday 7 October 2023 00:27

Lance Stroll reacted furiously to being knocked out in Q1 at the Qatar Grand Prix. Upon returning to the garage, the Aston Martin star appeared to let out his frustration having shoved an engineer.

Former F1 champion mocks Lance Stroll with SAVAGE remark

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has trolled Lance Stroll with some brutal remarks about his motivation to race.

Verstappen reveals how he could struggle despite taking Qatar pole

Max Verstappen has revealed that new track developments were a challenge during Qatar qualifying, and he anticipates potential sand-related difficulties for the remainder of the weekend.

Vegas to play host to sale of F1 legend's winning car

The first Mercedes car driven to F1 victory by Lewis Hamilton is to be sold at auction ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, RM Sotheby’s has announced.

