British Grand Prix announce HUGE update for F1 weekend

Silverstone have announced that for the 2024 British Grand Prix weekend, Stormzy will headline as part of the returning four-day festival at the historic circuit.

Starting on Thursday and finishing after Sunday’s race, musical acts will once again perform at the main stage located within Silverstone’s modern infield layout. For 2023’s grand prix, Calvin Harris, DJ Jax Jones, the Black Eyed Peas and Tom Grennan performed in front of a sell-out British crowd throughout the weekend.

As reported by NME, the 2024 festival 'will see Silverstone take its new-look music and arts offering to the next level – cementing the British Grand Prix as a summer highlight on both the British sporting and music calendar'.

Stormzy's previous appearance to Silverstone back in 2019

It has been announced that Stormzy will take to the stage at Silverstone on Friday 5th July, with Pete Tong performing on Saturday and Rudimental performing on Sunday. The acts for Thursday’s opening concert will be made public in the coming weeks.

Stormzy has previously been involved at Silverstone, having had the opportunity to wave the chequered flag as Lewis Hamilton took victory in the 2019 British Grand Prix.

Silverstone’s commercial director, Nick Read, revealed his pride at having such a talented artist as part of the race weekend.

“Our long-term ambition has always been to establish Silverstone as a venue that attracts the biggest and best artists in the world to put on a spectacular show for the British fans," he said.

“It’s an honour to announce Stormzy, Pete Tong and Rudimental as the first names on our line-up for the 2024 British Grand Prix.

“We knew we had a massive job on our hands following the great success of this year’s music offering, so we are thrilled to be able to take things up another notch – with more huge global acts still to be announced!”

