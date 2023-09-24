F1 Race Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Dan Davis

Sunday 24 September 2023 00:27

It was normal service resumed for Max Verstappen at the Japanese Grand Prix after a scintillating qualifying display saw him place his Red Bull on pole.

The world champion dominated the timesheets from start to finish, comfortably brushing aside Oscar Piastri despite the McLaren rookie rounding off the front row.

Piastri's team-mate, Lando Norris, will line up third, while Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and the in-form Carlos Sainz made up the rest of the top six spots.

Despite the likely procession at the front, this is still set to be a race to remember. It is important to bear in mind, however, that the action gets underway very early in the morning for many viewers - so be sure to set your alarms again if need be!

READ MORE: F1 ROOKIE joins Verstappen on the front row for Japanese GP after qualifying

Here is all you need to know ahead of the main event in Suzuka.

Japanese Grand Prix- September 24, 2023

Below, you can find the start times wherever you are in the world...

Local time (Suzuka): 2pm Sunday

UK time (BST): 6am Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 7am Sunday

United States (Eastern Time): 1am Sunday

United States (Central Time): 12am Sunday

United States (Pacific Time): 10pm Saturday

South Africa: 7am Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 3pm Sunday

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Japan. Please check local listings.

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports, Mediacorp Channel 5

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results – Japanese Grand Prix 2023 times as Verstappen thwarts McLaren charge in Q3