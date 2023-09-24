F1 Race Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
It was normal service resumed for Max Verstappen at the Japanese Grand Prix after a scintillating qualifying display saw him place his Red Bull on pole.
The world champion dominated the timesheets from start to finish, comfortably brushing aside Oscar Piastri despite the McLaren rookie rounding off the front row.
Piastri's team-mate, Lando Norris, will line up third, while Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and the in-form Carlos Sainz made up the rest of the top six spots.
Despite the likely procession at the front, this is still set to be a race to remember. It is important to bear in mind, however, that the action gets underway very early in the morning for many viewers - so be sure to set your alarms again if need be!
Here is all you need to know ahead of the main event in Suzuka.
Japanese Grand Prix- September 24, 2023
Below, you can find the start times wherever you are in the world...
Local time (Suzuka): 2pm Sunday
UK time (BST): 6am Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 7am Sunday
United States (Eastern Time): 1am Sunday
United States (Central Time): 12am Sunday
United States (Pacific Time): 10pm Saturday
South Africa: 7am Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 3pm Sunday
How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Japan. Please check local listings.
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports, Mediacorp Channel 5
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
