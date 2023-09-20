Stroll makes STATEMENT on his racing return after Singapore crash

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 20 September 2023

Lance Stroll has confirmed that he is ‘ready to race’ at the Japanese Grand Prix after missing last week’s race following a crash in qualifying.

At the Singapore Grand Prix, as the Canadian driver attempted to make it out of Q1 he pushed too hard and sent the car hurtling into the barriers.

The car was severely damaged, and a huge amount of debris flew onto the track.

Luckily Stroll walked away from the scene unhurt, but the team later announced that he was still ‘feeling the effects’ of the massive crash and would sit out the race the next day.

Lance Stroll suffered a huge crash in Singapore

Now, however, the driver has shared with fans that he will indeed be returning to the track this weekend at Suzuka.

Stroll posted an update on Twitter, thanking fans for their support and confirming that he will be in the car for the Japanese Grand Prix.

He wrote: “Thank you for all the kind messages. Ready to race this weekend.”