Tuesday 19 September 2023 07:43 - Updated: 08:13

AlphaTauri are ready to offer Yuki Tsunoda a new contract for 2024 before the Japanese Grand Prix, according to a report in Germany.

The young driver will head into his home race with a seat confirmed on the grid for next season, reports German publication Auto Motor und Sport, despite having a largely unimpressive 2023.

His retirement from the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend was the latest in a long line of miserable results for Tsunoda and the team this season, whilst his new team-mate Liam Lawson was able to pull out a strong P9 finish to claim his first points in Formula 1.

AlphaTauri have tried out three separate driver combinations in 2023, but still have only five points on the board from the first 15 races of the season, and sit plum last in the constructors' championship.

Tsunoda only has three points so far this season and apart from the Italian Grand Prix where he did not start, the 23-year-old has competed in every race for the team.

Despite this, it appears Red Bull are willing to give the Japanese driver another year to prove himself.

"The door at AlphaTauri is also closed [for Mick Schumacher]," revealed Auto Motor und Sport.

"To be more precise, it was never really open. The contract extension with Yuki Tsunoda for 2024 should already be announced in Suzuka."

Tsunoda fortunate to get another year?

AlphaTauri have had a bit of a dilemma choosing between three different drivers

The reported news of Tsunoda's renewal may come as somewhat of a shock as Lawson continues to mount an impressive case for 2024.

With Daniel Ricciardo – who replaced Nyck de Vries on the team earlier this season – sidelined with a broken hand, Lawson has stepped in and outshone third-year driver Tsunoda.

A contract renewal for him with AlphaTauri would mean there will then be just two more seats to fill on the 2024 grid, with the Faenza-based team not yet decided on who Tsunoda's team-mate would be and Williams waiting to make a final decision on whether or not Logan Sargeant should be given another year.

