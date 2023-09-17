Perez labelled 'f***ing dirty' after Singapore Grand Prix crash

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 17 September 2023 16:57

Alex Albon has labelled Sergio Perez's attempted move to pass him at the Singapore Grand Prix as 'f***ing dirty' after the pair collided at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Albon finished the race in 11th, agonisingly close to claiming another point for Williams this season.

Perez meanwhile came home in eighth, clawing back some ground after suffering a disastrous qualifying on the Saturday.

Yet a controversial moment in the latter stages of the race saw the pair make contact after Perez dived down the inside of turn 13.

Albon takes aim at Perez

Sergio Perez was under fire from the Williams driver for his actions in Singapore

And despite the incident not getting much attention during the race itself, the Williams star made his feelings clear over team radio.

And Albon did not hold back.

Alex Albon did not hold back with his criticism

"It's just f**** dirty," he said.

"He [Perez] tried to do that move to me two or three times before and I just pulled out last hit to stop him from hitting me. So sorry, but I can't do that every single time he tries to take a lunge and take avoiding action.

"I thought he would have this one under control but he didn't."

And Perez has now been summoned to the stewards, with a possible penalty on the horizon for the Red Bull driver.

