Horner reveals why Red Bull STRUGGLE came from nowhere at Singapore GP

Christian Horner has revealed why Red Bull struggled in qualifying at the Singapore GP relative to their recent performances.

The reigning champions have been truly dominant all season but they were shockingly dumped out of Q2 with both drivers by AlphaTauri man and Red Bull junior Liam Lawson.

Max Verstappen was particularly irate with the lack of control he had in his RB19 as he missed out on Q3 for the second time this season, following mechanical woes in Saudi Arabia.

Horner, the team principal, thinks he knows why they struggled so much and gave a hint as to what could be possible in the race

Horner: We don't give up

It's set to be a very long night for Red Bull from their lowly grid positions

"The car’s just not responding to changes," Horner said to Sky Sports. "You can hear it’s understeer, oversteer, braking issues. It’s like we haven’t managed to get the tyre into the right working window.

"Usually, when you see a gap that big, it’s because the tyre isn’t just fundamentally working. We’ve tried different things with setup. We’ve tried different preparations and it’s just not happened.

"A lot for us to understand tonight, to try and turn round and obviously very very tough for us to make good progress from those grids tomorrow. We’ll certainly be trying very hard.

"Obviously we’re limited on what we can do for tomorrow. Maybe some rain around as well, safety cars. You just don’t know.

"We don’t give up on anything, we’ll keep fighting all the way to the end. This weekend certainly [has] thrown up some challenges so far."

