Verstappen FURIOUS as rookie dumps world champion out of Singapore GP qualifying

Joe Ellis

Saturday 16 September 2023 16:15 - Updated: 16:21

Max Verstappen was furious after he and his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez were knocked out of Q2 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The championship leader had a big slide on his final qualifying lap and he could not make up the time in the ultra-tight session.

He hung on in 10th until AlphaTauri driver and Red Bull junior Liam Lawson stunned the paddock to reach Q3 for the first time in his career.

Verstappen could yet start further back than 11th with two FIA investigations hanging over his head for impeding.

READ MORE: Verstappen faces TWO FIA investigations in chaotic Singapore GP qualifying

Finally a chance

The rest of the grid must be partying in the paddock seeing Red Bull finally struggle after the most dominant season perhaps ever in F1.

It looked like there would be no way of beating the reigning champions, who will still pick up both titles this season despite an off weekend in Singapore, but the door has opened.

With neither RB19 anywhere near the front of the grid on a track that is difficult to overtake on, the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso will fancy their chances of glory.

Although, if Verstappen does come back to win on Sunday, it might just prove that he'll never lose again no matter what happens to him.

READ MORE: Who is Kelly Piquet? Girlfriend of Max Verstappen and F1 royalty