Vasseur buoyed by BEST Ferrari Friday of the season

Friday 15 September 2023 19:42

Fred Vasseur has revealed to Italian media that he believes Ferrari enjoyed their best Friday of the season so far at the Singapore Grand Prix.

His drivers finished one-two in both sessions around the twisty streets of Marina Bay, as they look to have a slight advantage over the rest of the field.

Red Bull suffered a tough time, with both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez struggling with car instability, finishing in seventh and eighth respectively in FP2.

The door is open for Ferrari to claim their first significant result since their victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last year and be the first team to dethrone Red Bull’s 2023 assault.

Vasseur: We need to concentrate on ourselves

“This is our best Friday since the beginning of the season,” Vasseur told Sky Sports Italia. “Qualifying is tomorrow, and we need to be ready, but it’s always good to start the weekend in the right way.

“We need to concentrate on ourselves tomorrow. The set-up of the car and the tyres are our primary focus, but tomorrow will be a different story because different drivers will push a lot.

“I focus on my team and don’t have time to think about Red Bull. I think tomorrow they will be more competitive. When you have a lot of pressure, you might make some mistakes. But we need to focus on ourselves and not the other teams.”

Ferrari have a strong history of form around Singapore, with Mercedes enjoying dominant seasons in 2015 and 2019, before Sebastian Vettel, rode to victory against expectations.

Carlos Sainz is in excellent form currently, coming off the back of his fourth F1 pole position at Monza and a stellar battle with his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Being beaten two weeks ago will only aid Leclerc’s charge, with the Monegasque driver more motivated than ever to usurp Sainz and avenge his 2019 performance as he lost out to Vettel.

