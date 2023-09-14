Rosberg reveals INCREDIBLE challenge at Singapore Grand Prix

Lauren Sneath

Nico Rosberg has explained the physical intensity of racing at the Singapore Grand Prix, comparing the race to being ‘in a sauna on a spinning bike for two hours’.

The former Mercedes driver, who was previously team-mates with Lewis Hamilton, discussed how he would lose more than three kilograms of bodyweight as he sweated during the race, thanks to the intense heat in Singapore.

The Marina Bay circuit can see high heat and heavy humidity, with predictions for this weekend showing temperatures in excess of 30C each day.

Rosberg described the race as ‘incredibly tough’ because of the heat and the resulting effect on the drivers’ bodies.

Drivers race in extremely hot and humid conditions in Singapore

He told the Sky Sports F1 Podcast: "I would lose eight pounds (3.6kg) of bodyweight from sweating. It's like you're in a skiing suit, while sitting on asphalt which is 45 degrees.

"Then you have the petrol right behind you, which is 65 degrees, so it's extremely hot. There's no fresh air coming in, you have the seatbelts really tight and the carbon seat moulded to your body, so you can hardly breathe properly.

"Corner after corner where you have to hold your breath in the corners, you can't breathe when you're cornering because you hold your breath.”

He added: "I remember after 10 laps I would look at the pit board and it would say '50 laps to go' and I'm thinking, 'I'm done. I'm 10 laps in and there's 50 to go.’

"It's so horrible the feeling in the car, it's like you are in a sauna on a spinning bike for two hours. Your head is starting to pump within the helmet, your sweat is dripping down on the eyes and burning. It's incredibly tough."

