Marko fears Red Bull 'problem' as Verstappen equal revealed and F1 world champion backs rule change - GPFans Recap

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 13 September 2023 00:27

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said that Ferrari may be a 'problem' for Red Bull at the Singapore Grand Prix, particularly if they are faster in qualifying.

Verstappen sibling 'AS TALENTED' as two-time F1 world champion

Max Verstappen has revealed that his sister 'had the same amount of talent' as he had, but didn't pursue a career in racing.

Button backs F1 change that 'every driver' would LOVE

Jenson Button has said that 'every driver' would love it if Formula 1 were to return to fully combustible engines in the future, but only if sustainable fuels are used.

F1 pundit names his FAVOURITE MOMENT in the sport

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has listed the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021 as his favourite moment as a commentator.

F1 star 'happy to WAIT' until 2026 for podiums

Valtteri Bottas has said that he is 'happy to wait' until 2026 for podiums, when new regulations are likely to shake up the grid.

