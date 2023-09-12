F1 star 'happy to WAIT' until 2026 for podiums

Sam Cook

Tuesday 12 September 2023 11:57

Valtteri Bottas has said that he is 'happy to wait' until 2026 for podiums, when new regulations are likely to shake up the grid.

The Finnish driver is a 10-time Formula 1 race winner, but has found it hard going at Alfa Romeo in both 2022 and 2023, fighting in the lower-midfield without securing a podium since his move from Mercedes at the end of 2021.

His last podium came at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the same race in which his former team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, claimed his last victory in the sport.

Having struggled to keep up with his seven-time world champion team-mate at Mercedes, Bottas joined Alfa Romeo with the hope of pushing the team further.

However, this season the team have taken a step backwards and are currently languishing in ninth in the constructors' championship with just 10 points between Bottas and his team-mate Zhou Guanyu.

Bottas happy to wait

Valtteri Bottas has his sights firmly set on the future for an F1 podium return

The 34-year-old doesn't believe this is likely to change anytime soon, even admitting that he is willing to wait a few years for the team to get up the grid and into contention for podiums.

“I still have many years. Of course, in this sport you always need to prove yourself with results, and that’s also now my motivation, to try and get good results, to maximise everything every weekend and also work hard with the team off the track," he told Speedcafe.

“Obviously, the results of all these changes they are going to be shown, perhaps not next year, but in two, three, four years.”

“Waiting until ’26 to be back on the podium? Yes, I’m happy to wait for that.”

