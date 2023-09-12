Horner HITS BACK at Verstappen claim as driver issues 'come and get me' plea and Stroll BEATS Alonso – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 12 September 2023 00:27

Christian Horner has furiously bit back at suggestions Red Bull have favoured Max Verstappen over Sergio Perez by building the RB19 around the world champion.

F1 driver issues come and get me plea to RIVAL team

Nico Hulkenberg has admitted he is interested in joining Audi's Formula 1 project despite pledging his future to Haas for next season.

Stroll BEATS Alonso as F1 star celebrates rare win over team-mate

Lance Stroll has beaten Fernando Alonso in an off-track challenge ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, something of a rarity for the Canadian this season.

Russell makes 'SHAME' admission on Verstappen dominance

George Russell admitted Max Verstappen's unparalleled dominance this year is a "shame" before conceding Red Bull are deserving of their success.

Alonso looking to be 'candidate' for VICTORY in Singapore

Fernando Alonso has said that he hopes to be a 'candidate' for the race win at the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix..

