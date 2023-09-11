Russell makes 'SHAME' admission on Verstappen dominance

Dan Davis

Monday 11 September 2023 11:57

George Russell admitted Max Verstappen's unparalleled dominance this year is a "shame" before conceding Red Bull are deserving of their success.

Verstappen broke a new Formula 1 record after winning his 10th consecutive race at the Italian Grand Prix while Red Bull have triumphed at every circuit so far this season, with Sergio Perez also victorious on two occasions.

Contrastingly, his championship rivals, including Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, have instead been made to settle for the best of the rest tag.

Russell, who joined Mercedes in 2022, is currently seventh in the standings after a mixed bag of a season and has found himself adrift of the rampant Verstappen.

However, he has admitted that drivers proving untouchable at the front of the grid can be commonplace in the sport.

Russell has admitted dominance in Formula 1 is commonplace

'You can't take it away from Red Bull'

"I think it's definitely part of the nature of Formula 1," he told PlanetF1.

"There's always been dominance and probably a factor of their huge success has been reliability. Historically, when you look at how many cars used to break down in the 90s or the 80s, it was a hell of a lot more than what you see today.

"I think for probably 25 years now, there's always been a team that has dominated during a certain period so it is definitely a bit of a shame. You can't take it away from Red Bull, they're obviously doing an amazing job and you need to give them credit for that.

"But as I said, it's a shame because the fight for second at the moment between us, McLaren, Aston and Ferrari is actually really exciting. So I don't know how you achieve that in the sport but that's the goal for sure."

