Stroll BEATS Alonso as F1 star celebrates rare win over team-mate

Lance Stroll has beaten Fernando Alonso in an off-track challenge ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, something of a rarity for the Canadian this season.

Alonso's move to Aston Martin at the beginning of the 2023 season raised plenty of eyebrows within the paddock and in the wider Formula 1 community.

Yet the F1 veteran has roared into life this year, recording a stunning seven podium finishes from the first 14 races.

The Spaniard currently has a 123-point lead over his Aston Martin team-mate, with Stroll only managing to better Alonso's race result on one occasion this season – at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Stroll beats Alonso

Lance Stroll managed to get the better of Fernando Alonso ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix

Yet the 24-year-old enjoyed another moment of victory over Alonso as the pair took part in a challenge on Aston Martin's official YouTube account that saw them tasked with moving a tower of blocks from one podium to another in the quickest time possible using only one hand.

Stroll, who moved the entire tower of blocks in one go, took just 13 seconds to complete the challenge, half the time of Alonso's effort of 26 seconds.

And after the event, the 42-year-old could not help but muse over the strategy involved in the challenge.

"This, compared to Formula 1, is quite similar," he said. "In they way you approach a race, maybe a wet race, where you have to choose the tyres and you have to choose the strategy.

"AI will be able to predict what is the best strategy and figure out in one second, so you don't need to practice many times and find [out] yourself, everything is ready."

