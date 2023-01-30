Sam Hall

Monday 30 January 2023 07:42 - Updated: 07:53

Sauber has confirmed a significant milestone has been hit in the F1 team's evolution to become the Audi factory outfit in 2026.

At last year's Belgian Grand Prix, Audi confirmed plans to enter F1 as a power unit manufacturer alongside the new power unit regulations.

This was followed up in October with the confirmation that the German automotive giant would partner with Sauber to have its own team on the grid.

Although the team will continue to operate as Alfa Romeo for the coming season, this relationship with Audi has now taken a step forward with the manufacturer acquiring a minority stake in the Sauber Group.

Audi highlights key F1 change in 2026 entry decisionRead more

In a brief statement, Sauber said: "The Sauber Group is pleased to announce that, as per the plans outlined in October last year, Audi acquired a minority stake in the Sauber Group in January 2023.

"This is an important milestone on the way to Audi’s entry in Formula One, scheduled for 2026, for which the Sauber Group will be the German brand’s strategic partner."

Sauber Group statement. ⬇️ #F1 — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeoorlen) January 30, 2023

Sauber hunt for silverware

Sauber has only scored one F1 race victory in its 30-year history of competing in the sport.

This success came through Robert Kubica at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix when the team raced as BMW. It was also just one year after the Polish driver endured a horrific crash at the same venue.

Although results improved last year with Valtteri Bottas securing a season-best finish of fifth, further silverware has been hard to come by since this partnership dissolved.

The last trophy collected came at the 2012 Italian Grand Prix when Sergio Perez finished second to then-McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton.