Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 11 September 2023 14:57

Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok has praised the marshals at the Gooodwood Revival Festival, after he admitted that he was left 'shaken' following his fiery on-track incident.

Racing in the Lavant Cup, a race featuring 1960s Ferrari GTs, Chandhok was completing a turn before driving down a straight only for his car to let out a burst of flames, sending him into a spin.

The 39-year-old kept his cool to spin the car 360 degrees, avoiding other racers, before calmly parking the car off track where he was thankfully able to escape unhurt.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Albon reveals SECRET to his incredible defensive performances

And Chandhok has now spoken about the incident, insisting that despite the initial scare following a 'bang', he was well looked after by those involved.

Chandhok: I heard a bang

“The 250 GTO is one of my absolute dream cars,” Chandhok told Goodwood.com. “I was pinching myself. The owner was lovely and so happy for me to go out and enjoy it. The race was fun but I wasn’t really going to be catching the front runners.

“So part-way around, I was just thinking to myself, ‘How cool is this? I’m in a GTO at Goodwood!’. Then coming out of Lavant onto the straight – I was in second and cruising – I heard a bang and the back wheels locked up.

“As I turned I saw flames, so I got right off the track safely, to minimise oil going down and get out of the way.”

Karun Chandhok kept his calm during the incident at Goodwood

“Obviously I was shaken but the marshals, the owner, were all great,” he added. “The owner's absolute first priority was that I was okay. He was extremely understanding.

“The owners deserve so much credit. They send these cars that were designed 60 years ago out racing, that are worth so much, understanding that things can go wrong and that these things happen.

"He told me, he wants to get the car fixed and get it back on track at Goodwood soon.”

Scary moment for @karunchandhok minutes ago @goodwoodrevival in the iconic GTO 🔥



Most importantly just really glad he's ok but I have to say that save, car control and presence of mind to quickly get it off circuit and onto the grass was IMPRESSIVE👏🏼🫡



We thought we were done… pic.twitter.com/vnPfK7KxGd — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) September 9, 2023

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1