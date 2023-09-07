George Brabner

Thursday 7 September 2023

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have given conflicting accounts regarding Max Verstappen's mentality on a record-breaking Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Pole position for Carlos Sainz ahead of Sunday’s race only added to the expectations mounted on Ferrari in Italy. However, the pressure was equally – if not more heavily – on Verstappen’s shoulders.

On the verge of his tenth race win in a row, the Dutchman had a chance of breaking the record for the most consecutive victories in the history of Formula 1, making what could have been just another winner’s trophy in Red Bull's illustrious collection a little more special.

Verstappen is known for being remarkably calm under pressure, but Marko told Sky Sports Germany that he had observed a change in his mentality prior to the weekend.

“[Verstappen] was relatively nervous during the vote on Friday for this tenth victory, which he usually isn't," he said.

Conflicting accounts

Horner did not agree with Marko over his Verstappen comments

However, when Marko’s comment was relayed to Verstappen, the championship leader batted away any claims of being nervous.

He told De Telegraaf in hindsight of the Italian Grand Prix: “I wasn't nervous at all. Maybe Helmut likes to say that. I was actually very relaxed this whole weekend.”

Further adding to the range of accounts within Red Bull Racing, team principal Christian Horner told the French newspaper L’Equipe that he did not observe the same change in Verstappen as Marko.

“I wouldn't say that [Verstappen was nervous] but I would say even more focused than usual. We clearly saw that this record meant something to him,” he explained.

Horner continued: “The team is very strong, but with Max it makes things easier. Max, he breaks records, he drives at a level... Nobody can beat him today. I don't think we've ever seen such a level.”

Whether or not Verstappen was nervous before the Italian Grand Prix was ultimately inconsequential given his blistering performance on race day.

However, the disagreement between Marko and Horner was not their first in 2023 having taken opposite stances on the signing of Nyck De Vries, whom they opted to part ways with at AlphaTauri after just ten races.

