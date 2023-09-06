Leclerc opens up on Monza 'RISK' after nail-biting podium battle

Janice Kusters

Charles Leclerc has revealed that both he and Carlos Sainz were aware of their responsibility 'to not take too much risk' after the Ferrari team-mates fought for the final podium spot at Monza.

The battle with Sainz at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix appears to have reignited the Monegasque's spirit after what has largely been a season of missed opportunities for Ferrari.

Whilst the same could be said about the race in Monza, where the Ferraris started in first and third on the grid but concluded the race in third and fourth, Leclerc seemed to be thrilled by the on-track battle with team-mate Sainz.

In the final laps, Leclerc pulled out all the stops to try and wrestle P3 away from his team-mate.

The duel reached its climax on the final lap when the Monegasque experienced a lock-up at Turn 1, coming perilously close to colliding with Sainz from behind.

Leclerc: Monza was proper racing

Whilst Leclerc was attacking on the limit, Sainz was also defending on the limit, according to the Monegasque

In a post-race interview with Viaplay, Leclerc reflected on the battle with Sainz. “First of all, it was probably one of the most fun races I've had this year," he said. "This is what racing should be, on the limit. I think Carlos was defending on the limit, I was attacking on the limit obviously, and we both knew that it means a lot for both of us to be here on the podium in Monza.

“It means a lot for the Tifosi, to have a red car on the podium in Monza, so we knew that we had the responsibility to not take too much risk, but it was enough to have a lot of fun, so yeah I enjoyed it."

Yet Leclerc was not on the front foot the entire race, as he had to put up a staunch defence against Sergio Perez, something that the 25-year-old ultimately could not keep up.

"With Checo, it was really difficult to defend," he added. "He was so quick in the last corner, and he could really always stay very close to me. [Red Bull] were very impressive in the last corner and that made their overtake very easy on us, whether it was me or Carlos, so this was very tricky, but apart from that it was fun."