'The Rosberg Curse has won the Italian Grand Prix' - F1 Twitter's best Monza memes

Before the 2023 Italian Grand Prix kicked off, Ferrari fans knew their team was jinxed.

The Nico Rosberg curse returned at Monza and Tifosi were immediately annoyed.

They had hoped that the 'Monza Curse'. where the previous year's winner suffered a DNF, would happen again, but Rosberg's ability to jinx whoever he photographed proved too powerful in the end.

The curse kicked in early when Charles Leclerc had problems in the formation lap and pole sitter Carlos Sainz was overtaken by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to give Red Bull another 1-2 finish.

Despite Leclerc's early issues, he did better than Yuki Tsunoda, whose AlphaTauri ran into engine trouble before the race even started.

That was one of the many exciting incidents which had F1 Twitter* entertaining each other with memes and jokes.

*F1 X doesn't have the same ring to it. Sorry, Elon.

F1 Twitter's best Italian Grand Prix memes

Carlos Sainz was overtaken by Max Verstappen

F1 Standings

