'The Rosberg Curse has won the Italian Grand Prix' - F1 Twitter's best Monza memes

Ronan Murphy

Sunday 3 September 2023 20:27

Before the 2023 Italian Grand Prix kicked off, Ferrari fans knew their team was jinxed.

The Nico Rosberg curse returned at Monza and Tifosi were immediately annoyed.

They had hoped that the 'Monza Curse'. where the previous year's winner suffered a DNF, would happen again, but Rosberg's ability to jinx whoever he photographed proved too powerful in the end.

The curse kicked in early when Charles Leclerc had problems in the formation lap and pole sitter Carlos Sainz was overtaken by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to give Red Bull another 1-2 finish.

Despite Leclerc's early issues, he did better than Yuki Tsunoda, whose AlphaTauri ran into engine trouble before the race even started.

That was one of the many exciting incidents which had F1 Twitter* entertaining each other with memes and jokes.

*F1 X doesn't have the same ring to it. Sorry, Elon.

F1 Twitter's best Italian Grand Prix memes

today is a battle of curses: the monza curse vs the nico rosberg curse



may the strongest one win. pic.twitter.com/dBuiob1GX9 — clara (@leclercsletters) September 3, 2023

THE ROSBERG CURSE HAS WON THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX 🇮🇹🔥 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/aCgqKcyc5Z — CC F1 (@CCF1Channel) September 3, 2023

Do not let Nico Rosberg say or write Forza Ferrari ever again. — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) September 3, 2023

charles is out of the podium so i blocked nico rosberg pic.twitter.com/fo6Sc6Fmxz — clara (@leclercsletters) September 3, 2023

nico rosberg when i find u. pic.twitter.com/obml7ohyCh — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) September 3, 2023

P1, P2: Red Bull

P3, P4: Ferrari

P5, P6: Mercedes pic.twitter.com/wu4dqHNnxL — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) September 3, 2023