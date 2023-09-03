'The Rosberg Curse has won the Italian Grand Prix' - F1 Twitter's best Monza memes
Before the 2023 Italian Grand Prix kicked off, Ferrari fans knew their team was jinxed.
The Nico Rosberg curse returned at Monza and Tifosi were immediately annoyed.
They had hoped that the 'Monza Curse'. where the previous year's winner suffered a DNF, would happen again, but Rosberg's ability to jinx whoever he photographed proved too powerful in the end.
The curse kicked in early when Charles Leclerc had problems in the formation lap and pole sitter Carlos Sainz was overtaken by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to give Red Bull another 1-2 finish.
Despite Leclerc's early issues, he did better than Yuki Tsunoda, whose AlphaTauri ran into engine trouble before the race even started.
That was one of the many exciting incidents which had F1 Twitter* entertaining each other with memes and jokes.
F1 Twitter's best Italian Grand Prix memes
today is a battle of curses: the monza curse vs the nico rosberg curse— clara (@leclercsletters) September 3, 2023
may the strongest one win. pic.twitter.com/dBuiob1GX9
THE ROSBERG CURSE HAS WON THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX 🇮🇹🔥 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/aCgqKcyc5Z— CC F1 (@CCF1Channel) September 3, 2023
Do not let Nico Rosberg say or write Forza Ferrari ever again.— tami. (@Vetteleclerc) September 3, 2023
charles is out of the podium so i blocked nico rosberg pic.twitter.com/fo6Sc6Fmxz— clara (@leclercsletters) September 3, 2023
nico rosberg when i find u. pic.twitter.com/obml7ohyCh— nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) September 3, 2023
P1, P2: Red Bull— GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) September 3, 2023
P3, P4: Ferrari
P5, P6: Mercedes pic.twitter.com/wu4dqHNnxL
Carlos Sainz was overtaken by Max Verstappen
Tsunoda after the formation lap pic.twitter.com/6c2y4CTCSo— F1 TROLL (@f1trollofficial) September 3, 2023