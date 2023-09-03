Sainz DELIGHTS Tifosi with stunning start to Italian GP

Joe Ellis

Sunday 3 September 2023 15:28 - Updated: 15:35

Carlos Sainz held his nerve at the start of the Italian Grand Prix to convert pole into the race lead.

The Spaniard, in front of an expectant Tifosi crowd, cut across Max Verstappen to prevent the championship leader from making a move.

Charles Leclerc held off a challenge from George Russell for third while both McLarens gained a spot off the line.

Oscar Piastri soon lost his gained place, however, as Alex Albon made a move into the Variante Della Roggia.

READ MORE: Former Ferrari driver backs Leclerc and Sainz to HALT Verstappen streak

Critical move

Given the race pace Red Bull and Verstappen think they have, it could not have been any more important for Sainz to stay ahead at the start.

If the RB19 gets a whiff of clear air out front, Verstappen could well be long gone and he will continue to break records as well as Tifosi hearts.

Without a podium all year, Sainz is under a bit of pressure at Maranello even though he is ahead of Leclerc in the drivers' standings.

A fighting drive to stop Verstappen from taking victory will be more than enough to secure his spot in the Scuderia for another couple of years.

READ MORE: Jean Todt: Ferrari great and partner of Michelle Yeoh