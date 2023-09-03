Lauren Sneath

Sunday 3 September 2023 22:57

The F1 world is abuzz after Sky reporter Craig Slater seemed to impersonate an F1 car live on air.

Slater, a Sky Sports News reporter for F1, was attempting to demonstrate a front wing flexing as he discussed what he called a ‘controversial’ aspect of current F1 cars.

Slater was discussing the issue with colleague Anthony Davidson, who was reporting from the track at Monza ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

The Scottish journalist attempted to communicate from the studio ‘via the medium of mime’ how the front wing of some cars flexes.

Craig Slater mimics a front wing on Sky Sports News

As he performed the extraordinary manoeuvre, Slater explained: “Via the medium of mime, I’m currently simulating a controversial aspect some F1 cars are exhibiting at the moment.

“Now the FIA plan to clamp down on this – I’m conscious you can’t see me – but what am I and will this clampdown make any difference at all?"

What Slater was trying to demonstrate with his mime was the flexible wing adopted by some cars recently, a feature the FIA feels exploits “regions of purposely design localised compliance” and “relative motion between adjacent components” to offer improved aerodynamic performance, as reported first by Autosport.

The FIA does not want teams to use systems to flex the wings in manners that the usual load tests cannot detect.

Slater’s demonstration may be unorthodox, but Davidson correctly guessed what he was up to, responding from the track: “I’m guessing you’re trying to impersonate a front wing flexing.”

