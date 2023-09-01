F1 Results Today: Italian Grand Prix practice times

Chris Deeley

Friday 1 September 2023 14:33

Max Verstappen led the pack through a relatively uneventful FP1 session in Monza on Friday afternoon, with most teams testing out their long run pace on hard tyres.

Most of the car issues fell to the pair of Alfa Romeos, with Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas both struggling with their anti-stall at the start of the session before complaining about handling trouble once they made it to the track.

There weren't many other technical issues noted, with no crashes to halt the session in sunny Italy – although Alex Albon took a little excursion off the track and over the gravel.

Teams are limited in their choices of tyres this weekend, with only 11 sets of dry tyres available to them as opposed to 13 in a standard weekend.

Here are the timesheets from Saturday's practice action at Monza.

Italian Grand Prix FP1 practice results - Friday September 1

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:22.657sec

2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.046s

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.177s

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.309s

5. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.532s

6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.557s

7. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.584s

8. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.612s

9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.614s

10. Alex Albon (Williams): +0.787s

11. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.789s

12. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1.004s

13. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri): +1.176s

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1.274s

15. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.295s

16. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1.410s

17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1.433s

18. Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin): +1.483s

19. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.560s

20. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1.575s

Is there Formula 1 today?

There are two practices session today as the Italian Grand Prix weekend gets into the meat of the action.

FP1 started at 1.30pm local time (12.30pm UK, 1.30pm CET) with FP2 later in the day at 5pm local time (CET) - that's 4pm UK time.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

