F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
As Max Verstappen homes in on a third world championship, history beckons for the Dutchman ahead of one of the most famous races on the calendar in the Italian Grand Prix.
It's a matter of when and not if the Red Bull star picks up his third crown, and while he cannot to that at Monza, he can set a new F1 record by winning 10 consecutive races in a row.
Unlike at Zandvoort, where he matched Sebastian Vettel's record last time out, he won't have as many fans in the stands cheering him on, as a home race for Ferrari will leave the locals hoping for the Maranello outfit to somehow upset the odds.
Mercedes, McLaren or even Aston Martin will also be looking to stop Red Bull ahead of what promises to be a memorable weekend one way or another.
The weekend starts with two practice sessions as the teams look to gain track knowledge ahead of Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race.
Here is all you need to know heading into Friday at Monza.
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - September 1, 2023
We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Monza with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Monza): 1.30pm Friday
UK time (BST): 12.30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 1.30pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 7.30am Friday
United States (Central Time): 6.30am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 4.30am Friday
South Africa: 1.30pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 9.30pm Friday
Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday September 1, 2023
Local time (Monza): 5pm Friday
UK time (BST): 4pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 5pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 11am Friday
United States (Central Time): 10am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 8am Friday
South Africa: 5pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 1am Saturday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Monza, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1, TV8 (qualifying and race only)
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
