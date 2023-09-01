F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Dan Ripley

Friday 1 September 2023 07:27

As Max Verstappen homes in on a third world championship, history beckons for the Dutchman ahead of one of the most famous races on the calendar in the Italian Grand Prix.

It's a matter of when and not if the Red Bull star picks up his third crown, and while he cannot to that at Monza, he can set a new F1 record by winning 10 consecutive races in a row.

Unlike at Zandvoort, where he matched Sebastian Vettel's record last time out, he won't have as many fans in the stands cheering him on, as a home race for Ferrari will leave the locals hoping for the Maranello outfit to somehow upset the odds.

Mercedes, McLaren or even Aston Martin will also be looking to stop Red Bull ahead of what promises to be a memorable weekend one way or another.

The weekend starts with two practice sessions as the teams look to gain track knowledge ahead of Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race.

READ MORE: Hamilton SIGNS new Mercedes contract as Russell also agrees new deal

Here is all you need to know heading into Friday at Monza.

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - September 1, 2023

We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Monza with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Monza): 1.30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 12.30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 1.30pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 7.30am Friday

United States (Central Time): 6.30am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 4.30am Friday

South Africa: 1.30pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 9.30pm Friday

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday September 1, 2023

Local time (Monza): 5pm Friday

UK time (BST): 4pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 5pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 11am Friday

United States (Central Time): 10am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 8am Friday

South Africa: 5pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 1am Saturday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Monza, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1, TV8 (qualifying and race only)

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

READ MORE: F1 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast – Monza set for record chase