F1 News Today: Shock move predicted for TWO F1 stars as Verstappen reveals 'talks' and Alfa Romeo make stunning announcement

F1 News

2015 Le Mans LMP2 class winner Richard Bradley has spoken to On Track GP about the future of keydrivers, leaving some surprising predictions.

Verstappen reveals 'talks' with F1 rival over sensational move

Max Verstappen has revealed that he and Lando Norris 'talk about' becoming Formula 1 team-mates later in their career.

Alfa Romeo unveil INCREDIBLE livery for the Italian Grand Prix

Just like last year, Alfa Romeo will sport a special livery for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, celebrating the Alfa 33 Stradale.

Wolff claims De Vries 'DESERVES' to be on the F1 grid

Toto Wolff has defended Nyck de Vries after he was sacked from AlphaTauri mid-season, and believes the Dutchman is good enough to be in Formula 1.

Trailer for the highly anticipated EPIC film 'FERRARI' released

A debut teaser for Michael Mann's 'Ferrari' has just been released, an Enzo Ferrari biopic coming to cinemas at Christmas.

